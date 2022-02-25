D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi (NASDAQ:HEPS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi (NASDAQ:HEPS – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.66.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Genesis Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi in the 3rd quarter valued at about $92,911,000. Must Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi by 751.3% in the fourth quarter. Must Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,971,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,146,000 after purchasing an additional 7,035,361 shares during the period. Hosking Partners LLP acquired a new position in D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi during the fourth quarter worth $7,275,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi in the third quarter valued at $25,209,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi in the third quarter valued at about $24,733,000. 19.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ HEPS opened at $1.93 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi has a 52 week low of $1.58 and a 52 week high of $15.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.71.

D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi (NASDAQ:HEPS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported ($2.74) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.16) by ($1.58). The company had revenue of $194.04 million for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi will post -0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi Company Profile (Get Rating)

D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi operates an e-commerce platform. Its platform comprise Hepsiburada to shop a range of products online; HepsiExpress to order groceries and essentials; HepsiGlobal to discover and purchase products from international merchants online; HepsiPay to use various online payment options; and HepsiFly to purchase airline tickets online.

