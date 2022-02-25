Dana (NYSE:DAN) Downgraded by TheStreet to C

Dana (NYSE:DAN – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report released on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on DAN. StockNews.com upgraded Dana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dana from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Dana from $28.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Dana from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Dana from $32.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.57.

Shares of Dana stock opened at $19.10 on Wednesday. Dana has a 52-week low of $17.76 and a 52-week high of $28.44. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.26 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.66.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Dana by 21.9% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,719 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management boosted its stake in Dana by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 10,070 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Dana by 1.3% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 64,200 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,427,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Dana by 85.8% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,973 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in Dana by 331.3% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,311 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. 92.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Dana

Dana, Inc engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of technology drive and motion products, sealing solutions, thermal-management technologies, and fluid-power products. It operates through the following segments: Light Vehicle, Commercial Vehicle, Off-Highway, and Power Technologies. The Light Vehicle segment includes drivetrain systems and components for passenger cars, crossovers, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks.

