Dana (NYSE:DAN) Stock Price Down 8.2% Following Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN – Get Rating) were down 8.2% during trading on Thursday after Barclays lowered their price target on the stock from $28.00 to $24.00. The company traded as low as $17.86 and last traded at $17.86. Approximately 23,210 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 984,798 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.45.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on DAN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Dana from $32.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Dana from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dana from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dana presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.57.

Get Dana alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DAN. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in Dana by 331.3% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,311 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,007 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Dana by 385.6% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,020 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,604 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Dana by 85.8% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,973 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Dana by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,719 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Dana by 110.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,469 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 2,343 shares in the last quarter. 92.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.26 and a beta of 2.34. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.95.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. Dana’s payout ratio is 27.78%.

Dana Company Profile (NYSE:DAN)

Dana, Inc engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of technology drive and motion products, sealing solutions, thermal-management technologies, and fluid-power products. It operates through the following segments: Light Vehicle, Commercial Vehicle, Off-Highway, and Power Technologies. The Light Vehicle segment includes drivetrain systems and components for passenger cars, crossovers, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.