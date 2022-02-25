Dark Forest Capital Management LP Acquires Shares of 372 Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 372 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LIN. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Linde by 450.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 14,668 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,581,000 after acquiring an additional 12,003 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in Linde by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 96,814 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,989,000 after acquiring an additional 10,598 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Linde by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,973,012 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $570,398,000 after acquiring an additional 289,664 shares during the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP grew its position in Linde by 123.7% in the 2nd quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 5,132 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,484,000 after acquiring an additional 2,838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Haverford Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Linde by 104.1% during the 2nd quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 2,805 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $811,000 after buying an additional 1,431 shares in the last quarter. 70.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Linde from $360.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Linde from $405.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Linde in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $390.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on Linde from $381.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Societe Generale increased their price target on Linde from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $359.76.

Linde stock opened at $285.25 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $320.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $317.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.74. Linde plc has a one year low of $241.88 and a one year high of $352.18. The stock has a market cap of $146.21 billion, a PE ratio of 38.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.85.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The basic materials company reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.10. Linde had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 12.43%. The company had revenue of $8.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.84 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Linde plc will post 11.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

