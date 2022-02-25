Dark Forest Capital Management LP Buys Shares of 6,033 Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Berkeley Lights in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Berkeley Lights by 32.9% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 2,519 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its stake in Berkeley Lights by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 24,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Berkeley Lights by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $901,000 after purchasing an additional 3,113 shares during the period. Finally, GM Advisory Group Inc. raised its stake in Berkeley Lights by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 52,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 4,450 shares during the period. 69.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Berkeley Lights stock opened at $7.11 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $479.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.11 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 6.78 and a current ratio of 7.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.20. Berkeley Lights, Inc. has a one year low of $6.00 and a one year high of $67.78.

Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26). Berkeley Lights had a negative return on equity of 28.16% and a negative net margin of 78.76%. The firm had revenue of $23.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.05 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.19) EPS. Berkeley Lights’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Berkeley Lights, Inc. will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BLI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Berkeley Lights from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $61.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. William Blair cut Berkeley Lights from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Berkeley Lights from $36.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. BTIG Research cut their price target on Berkeley Lights from $45.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Berkeley Lights from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.75.

Berkeley Lights, Inc, a digital cell biology company, focuses on enabling and accelerating the rapid development and commercialization of biotherapeutics and other cell-based products. The company offers an integrated platform, which comprise of proprietary consumables, including OptoSelect chips and reagent kits, automation systems, and application and workflow software.

