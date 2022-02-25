Dark Forest Capital Management LP Increases Position in Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its position in Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM – Get Rating) by 768.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,468 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,299 shares during the quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP’s holdings in Oxford Industries were worth $132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Oxford Industries by 2.2% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 37,237 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,358,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in Oxford Industries by 40.0% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 84,207 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $8,323,000 after purchasing an additional 24,058 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Oxford Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $743,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Oxford Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,387,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of Oxford Industries in the second quarter worth $232,000. 83.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Dennis M. Love sold 2,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.94, for a total value of $194,758.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of OXM stock opened at $85.25 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $91.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.34. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.36 and a beta of 1.72. Oxford Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $73.47 and a 12 month high of $114.47.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The textile maker reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.90. Oxford Industries had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 24.09%. The firm had revenue of $247.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.69 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.44) earnings per share. Oxford Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 41.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Oxford Industries, Inc. will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th were given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. Oxford Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.27%.

Several research firms have commented on OXM. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Oxford Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Oxford Industries in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oxford Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, December 11th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Oxford Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $118.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Oxford Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.17.

Oxford Industries Profile

Oxford Industries, Inc engages in the design, sourcing, marketing, and distribution of apparel products. Its brands include Tommy Bahama, Lilly Pulitzer, Southern Tide, and licensed brands of tailored clothing and golf apparel. The company was founded by John Hicks Lanier and Sartain Lanier in 1942 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

