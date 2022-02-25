Dark Forest Capital Management LP Makes New $99,000 Investment in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,036 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $99,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BOKF NA purchased a new position in CubeSmart in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,449,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 84.4% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 298,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,482,000 after acquiring an additional 35,600 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc bought a new stake in shares of CubeSmart in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $709,000. Finally, Amundi bought a new stake in shares of CubeSmart in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,067,000. 87.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CubeSmart alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of CubeSmart from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CubeSmart in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of CubeSmart from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.88.

NYSE:CUBE opened at $48.41 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $52.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.49. The company has a market capitalization of $10.59 billion, a PE ratio of 44.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. CubeSmart has a 1-year low of $34.96 and a 1-year high of $57.34.

CubeSmart Company Profile (Get Rating)

CubeSmart operates as a self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust with its operations conducted solely through CubeSmart LP and its subsidiaries. It owns, operates, develops, manages, and acquires self-storage properties. The company was founded in July 2004 and is headquartered in Malvern, PA.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CUBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CubeSmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CubeSmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.