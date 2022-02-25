Dark Forest Capital Management LP Purchases Shares of 2,028 Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,028 shares of the airline’s stock, valued at approximately $104,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Southwest Airlines during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in Southwest Airlines by 138.3% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 491 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Southwest Airlines during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in Southwest Airlines by 85.8% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 758 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Southwest Airlines during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. 78.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LUV stock opened at $44.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.91. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 52-week low of $38.66 and a 52-week high of $64.75. The company has a 50-day moving average of $44.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.91 and a beta of 1.03.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The airline reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.07. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 6.19% and a negative return on equity of 12.89%. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.29) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 150.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on LUV. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $60.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. UBS Group cut shares of Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut shares of Southwest Airlines from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $52.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $65.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.24.

Southwest Airlines Co engages in the operation and management of a passenger airline. It offers ancillary services such as early bird check-in, upgraded boarding, and transportation of pets and unaccompanied minors. The firm operates in U.S. states, District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Jamaica, The Bahamas, Aruba, Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

