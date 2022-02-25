Data I/O (NASDAQ:DAIO) PT Lowered to $6.00

Data I/O (NASDAQ:DAIO – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Lake Street Capital from $8.00 to $6.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

Data I/O stock opened at $4.85 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.69 and a 200-day moving average of $5.39. The firm has a market cap of $41.81 million, a P/E ratio of -20.21 and a beta of 0.80. Data I/O has a 1-year low of $4.19 and a 1-year high of $7.52.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Data I/O by 5.6% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 699,543 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,568,000 after buying an additional 36,900 shares during the period. Kanen Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Data I/O by 159.2% in the fourth quarter. Kanen Wealth Management LLC now owns 593,461 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,736,000 after buying an additional 364,490 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Data I/O by 1.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 331,391 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,257,000 after buying an additional 5,124 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Data I/O by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 274,802 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,267,000 after buying an additional 24,500 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Data I/O by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 225,858 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,040,000 after buying an additional 6,561 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.39% of the company’s stock.

Data I/O Corp. engages in the provision of manual and automated security provisioning and device programming. The firm offers automated programming systems, manual programmers, and software solutions. It serves the automotive electronics, industrial controls, wireless devices, programming centers, and medical devices industries.

