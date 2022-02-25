Dechra Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:DCHPF) Raised to “Buy” at Panmure Gordon

Panmure Gordon upgraded shares of Dechra Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:DCHPF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Dechra Pharmaceuticals from GBX 5,400 ($73.44) to GBX 5,700 ($77.52) in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dechra Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $5,700.00.

Get Dechra Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of DCHPF stock opened at $53.45 on Monday. Dechra Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $46.50 and a 1-year high of $71.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $60.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.25.

Dechra Pharmaceuticals PLC is a holding company, which engages in the veterinary pharmaceuticals and related products business. It operates through the following segments: European Pharmaceuticals; North American Pharmaceuticals; and Pharmaceuticals Research and Development. The European Pharmaceuticals segment markets and sells licensed pharmaceuticals and specialist pet foods to the veterinary profession in Europe.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Dechra Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dechra Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.