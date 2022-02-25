Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Purchased by TLW Wealth Management LLC

TLW Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,602 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 132 shares during the quarter. Deere & Company accounts for about 7.1% of TLW Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. TLW Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $12,934,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Deere & Company in the third quarter worth about $25,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Deere & Company in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Deere & Company by 128.2% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 89 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in Deere & Company in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Deere & Company by 188.7% in the third quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 153 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

In other news, insider John H. Stone sold 10,035 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.82, for a total value of $3,500,408.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DE. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $450.00 price target on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $425.00 to $432.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $412.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $455.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Deere & Company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $431.19.

DE stock traded down $0.66 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $342.10. The company had a trading volume of 46,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,042,602. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.91. Deere & Company has a 1 year low of $320.50 and a 1 year high of $400.34. The company has a market capitalization of $105.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $368.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $360.14.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.66. Deere & Company had a net margin of 13.55% and a return on equity of 37.66%. The business had revenue of $8.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.87 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 22.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.12%.

About Deere & Company (Get Rating)

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.