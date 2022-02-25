Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH) Upgraded to Buy at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Definitive Healthcare from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley raised Definitive Healthcare from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and cut their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Definitive Healthcare from a hold rating to a buy rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Definitive Healthcare from $45.00 to $21.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Definitive Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a buy rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Definitive Healthcare currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $36.55.

Shares of DH opened at $21.89 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 2.20. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.75. Definitive Healthcare has a 12 month low of $18.15 and a 12 month high of $50.30.

Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04. On average, equities research analysts predict that Definitive Healthcare will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DH. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Definitive Healthcare by 50.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,256,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,672,000 after acquiring an additional 756,587 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Definitive Healthcare by 1,110.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 55,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,529,000 after acquiring an additional 51,311 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Definitive Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new stake in Definitive Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $429,000. Finally, Allstate Corp bought a new stake in Definitive Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $394,000. Institutional investors own 97.34% of the company’s stock.

Definitive Healthcare Corp. provides healthcare commercial intelligence. The company’s SaaS platform creates new paths in the healthcare market. Definitive Healthcare Corp. is based in FRAMINGHAM, Mass.

