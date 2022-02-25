Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank lowered its position in shares of Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 254,310 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,387 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Denbury were worth $20,383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DEN. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Denbury during the second quarter valued at approximately $564,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in Denbury during the second quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Denbury by 473.5% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 546,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,936,000 after buying an additional 450,941 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Denbury by 39.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 282,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,671,000 after purchasing an additional 79,233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Denbury during the second quarter valued at approximately $22,689,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.73% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on DEN. Tudor Pickering began coverage on Denbury in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $109.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on Denbury in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $117.00 target price for the company. Roth Capital raised Denbury from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $78.75 to $87.75 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. began coverage on Denbury in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Denbury in a report on Monday, January 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.42.

Shares of NYSE:DEN opened at $68.00 on Friday. Denbury Inc. has a one year low of $38.03 and a one year high of $91.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $72.94 and a 200-day moving average of $74.36. The company has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of -27.64 and a beta of 3.42.

Denbury (NYSE:DEN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.02). Denbury had a negative net margin of 10.80% and a positive return on equity of 12.51%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Denbury Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Denbury Inc, an independent energy company, focuses on producing oil from mature oil fields in the Gulf Coast and Rocky Mountain regions. The company holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

