Denis Ricard Sells 10,000 Shares of iA Financial Co. Inc. (TSE:IAG) Stock

iA Financial Co. Inc. (TSE:IAG – Get Rating) Senior Officer Denis Ricard sold 10,000 shares of iA Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$80.08, for a total transaction of C$800,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 44,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,523,520.

IAG stock opened at C$75.98 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.30. iA Financial Co. Inc. has a 1 year low of C$63.17 and a 1 year high of C$85.25. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$78.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$74.13. The firm has a market cap of C$8.17 billion and a PE ratio of 9.91.

Get iA Financial alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of iA Financial from C$92.00 to C$94.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of iA Financial from C$84.00 to C$88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of iA Financial from C$87.00 to C$89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of iA Financial from C$91.00 to C$90.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of iA Financial to C$86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$87.85.

iA Financial Corporation Inc, through its subsidiary, Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc, provides various life and health insurance products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Individual Insurance, Individual Wealth Management, Group Insurance, Group Savings and Retirement, US Operations, and Auto and Home Insurance segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iA Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iA Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.