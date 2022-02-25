Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Increases Anglo American (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) Price Target to GBX 3,600

Anglo American (OTCMKTS:NGLOY – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 3,500 ($47.60) to GBX 3,600 ($48.96) in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on NGLOY. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on Anglo American from GBX 3,500 ($47.60) to GBX 3,600 ($48.96) in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Anglo American in a report on Monday, December 6th. Liberum Capital cut Anglo American from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Anglo American to GBX 2,900 ($39.44) in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Anglo American from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,531.50.

OTCMKTS NGLOY traded up $0.68 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $24.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 640,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 251,982. Anglo American has a 1-year low of $16.75 and a 1-year high of $24.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.06. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.61.

Anglo American Plc is a mining company, which engages in the exploration and mining of precious base metals and ferrous metals. The company operates through the following segments: De Beers, Copper, Platinum Group Metals, Iron Ore, Coal, Nickel and Manganese, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded by Ernest Oppenheimer in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

