Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) Given a €67.00 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW – Get Rating) has been assigned a €67.00 ($76.14) price target by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Berenberg Bank’s price target suggests a potential upside of 53.27% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also commented on DPW. Barclays set a €77.00 ($87.50) price objective on shares of Deutsche Post in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. UBS Group set a €65.00 ($73.86) price target on Deutsche Post in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €60.00 ($68.18) price objective on Deutsche Post in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley set a €75.00 ($85.23) target price on shares of Deutsche Post in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €75.05 ($85.28) price target on shares of Deutsche Post in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Deutsche Post has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €66.78 ($75.89).

Get Deutsche Post alerts:

FRA DPW traded down €2.20 ($2.50) during trading on Friday, hitting €43.72 ($49.68). The company had a trading volume of 8,537,380 shares. The company’s fifty day moving average is €53.36 and its 200-day moving average is €55.18. Deutsche Post has a one year low of €30.52 ($34.68) and a one year high of €41.32 ($46.95).

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through five segments: Post & Parcel Germany; Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; and eCommerce Solutions. The Post & Parcel Germany segment transports and delivers mail, letters, parcels, physical and hybrid letters, special products for merchandize, and registered mail to private and business customers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Post Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Post and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.