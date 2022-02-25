Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) PT Set at €24.60 by Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €24.60 ($27.95) target price on Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on DTE. UBS Group set a €24.50 ($27.84) target price on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €26.00 ($29.55) target price on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €26.50 ($30.11) target price on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Berenberg Bank set a €27.00 ($30.68) price objective on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, DZ Bank set a €22.50 ($25.57) target price on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €23.17 ($26.33).

Shares of DTE opened at €15.59 ($17.71) on Tuesday. Deutsche Telekom has a 1-year low of €12.72 ($14.45) and a 1-year high of €18.13 ($20.60). The company has a 50-day moving average of €16.52 and a 200 day moving average of €16.91.

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

