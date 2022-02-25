Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) EVP Sells $463,043.68 in Stock

Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 8,626 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.68, for a total value of $463,043.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of DVN stock opened at $52.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Devon Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $20.14 and a fifty-two week high of $58.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $49.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.86. The firm has a market cap of $35.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.65, a PEG ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 2.87.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The energy company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.15. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 26.76% and a net margin of 23.60%. As a group, research analysts expect that Devon Energy Co. will post 5.86 EPS for the current year.

Devon Energy declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, November 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the energy company to repurchase up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 14th will be given a $1.00 dividend. This is a positive change from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 11th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.55%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on DVN shares. Bank of America lowered Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $57.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Devon Energy from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Devon Energy from $54.00 to $62.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $46.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Devon Energy from $39.00 to $57.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Devon Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.05.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its position in Devon Energy by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 18,612 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $820,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC boosted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC now owns 15,094 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $783,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 5,560 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 27,540 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,213,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,886 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,889,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. 88.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Devon Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Baarnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

