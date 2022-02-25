Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) Shares Sold by Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc

Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc reduced its position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 33.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,300 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 6,700 shares during the period. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $472,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 36.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,658,423 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $953,299,000 after purchasing an additional 8,679,826 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 25,897,429 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $919,617,000 after purchasing an additional 84,866 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,567,536 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $517,294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270,392 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 87,102.0% in the 3rd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 13,912,210 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $493,965,000 after purchasing an additional 13,896,256 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,175,618 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $431,370,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032,242 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.11% of the company’s stock.

DVN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Benchmark upgraded shares of Devon Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Devon Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.05.

In other news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 8,626 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.68, for a total transaction of $463,043.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.53, for a total transaction of $39,510.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 53,438 shares of company stock worth $2,264,599 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DVN traded up $0.65 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $53.40. The company had a trading volume of 244,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,586,979. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $49.13 and a 200 day moving average of $40.86. Devon Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $20.14 and a 1-year high of $58.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 2.87.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The energy company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.15. Devon Energy had a net margin of 23.60% and a return on equity of 26.76%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Devon Energy Co. will post 5.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 11th. This is a boost from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.55%.

Devon Energy announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, November 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the energy company to reacquire up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About Devon Energy (Get Rating)

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Baarnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

