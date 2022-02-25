DEXTools (DEXT) Price Hits $0.26 on Exchanges

DEXTools (CURRENCY:DEXT) traded 9.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 25th. During the last seven days, DEXTools has traded up 1.9% against the US dollar. One DEXTools coin can currently be purchased for about $0.26 or 0.00000645 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. DEXTools has a market cap of $25.34 million and $110,750.00 worth of DEXTools was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002516 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002516 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $14.77 or 0.00037138 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $43.69 or 0.00109867 BTC.

DEXTools Profile

DEXT is a coin. DEXTools’ total supply is 147,783,255 coins and its circulating supply is 98,829,478 coins. DEXTools’ official Twitter account is @DEXToolsApp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DEXTools is www.dextools.io

According to CryptoCompare, “DEXTools is an Assistant App for Traders, which includes multiple tools to improve the users' trading. Powered by blockchain, The DEXT token is necessary to be able to subscribe to the application. “

DEXTools Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEXTools directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DEXTools should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DEXTools using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

