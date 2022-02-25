Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Shares Purchased by EP Wealth Advisors LLC

EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) by 107.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,690 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,470 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 73.3% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 509.1% in the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director William G. Laperch sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.38, for a total value of $332,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP David C. Ruberg sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.31, for a total value of $8,415,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,350 shares of company stock worth $8,806,973 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on DLR shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Digital Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $187.00 to $172.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Cowen cut their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $162.00 to $149.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Digital Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $195.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $168.53.

NYSE DLR opened at $134.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.29. The company’s fifty day moving average is $154.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $156.83. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $124.65 and a 52-week high of $178.22.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $3.39. Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 15.97% and a return on equity of 4.32%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.61 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

