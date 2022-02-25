Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.800-$6.900 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.70 billion-$4.80 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.69 billion.

A number of research firms recently commented on DLR. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $150.00 to $146.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $180.00 to $155.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Digital Realty Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Cowen decreased their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $162.00 to $149.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $168.53.

NYSE:DLR traded up $3.28 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $137.62. The stock had a trading volume of 37,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,831,540. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $39.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.68, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $154.29 and a 200 day moving average of $156.83. Digital Realty Trust has a one year low of $124.65 and a one year high of $178.22.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $3.39. Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 4.32% and a net margin of 15.97%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.61 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Digital Realty Trust will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director William G. Laperch sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.38, for a total value of $332,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP David C. Ruberg sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.31, for a total value of $8,415,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,350 shares of company stock worth $8,806,973 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Covington Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 31.6% during the 4th quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,710 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $833,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 8,631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,526,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. Institutional investors own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

