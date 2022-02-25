Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.800-$6.900 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.70 billion-$4.80 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.69 billion.
A number of research firms recently commented on DLR. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $150.00 to $146.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $180.00 to $155.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Digital Realty Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Cowen decreased their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $162.00 to $149.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $168.53.
NYSE:DLR traded up $3.28 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $137.62. The stock had a trading volume of 37,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,831,540. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $39.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.68, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $154.29 and a 200 day moving average of $156.83. Digital Realty Trust has a one year low of $124.65 and a one year high of $178.22.
In other news, Director William G. Laperch sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.38, for a total value of $332,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP David C. Ruberg sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.31, for a total value of $8,415,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,350 shares of company stock worth $8,806,973 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Covington Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 31.6% during the 4th quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,710 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $833,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 8,631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,526,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. Institutional investors own 97.64% of the company’s stock.
Digital Realty Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)
Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Digital Realty Trust (DLR)
- Volatility Spikes On Russian Aggression In Ukraine
- Pets Are Big Business: 4 Big-Ticket Pet Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio
- It’s Time To Snack On Ruth’s Hospitality Group
- The Facts are Supporting the Justified Enthusiasm for Teladoc Health
- The Technicals are Still Bullish for These 3 Small Caps
Receive News & Ratings for Digital Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.