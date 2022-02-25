Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.660-$1.680 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.600. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.23 billion-$1.24 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.21 billion.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on APPS. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Digital Turbine from $100.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. upped their price target on shares of Digital Turbine from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Macquarie cut their price target on shares of Digital Turbine from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Digital Turbine from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Digital Turbine currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $103.71.

Shares of NASDAQ APPS traded up $1.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $47.89. 2,698,274 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,116,779. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.31 and its 200 day moving average is $59.91. Digital Turbine has a fifty-two week low of $35.55 and a fifty-two week high of $102.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The software maker reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.06. Digital Turbine had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 33.35%. The firm had revenue of $375.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $353.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 323.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Digital Turbine will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Robert M. Deutschman acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $51.62 per share, for a total transaction of $154,860.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Digital Turbine by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,973,448 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $608,281,000 after acquiring an additional 265,537 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Digital Turbine by 83.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 876,887 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $66,670,000 after acquiring an additional 399,216 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Digital Turbine by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 407,533 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $24,856,000 after acquiring an additional 42,228 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Digital Turbine by 44.4% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 274,893 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $16,765,000 after acquiring an additional 84,474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Digital Turbine by 178.9% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 227,267 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $13,862,000 after acquiring an additional 145,791 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.52% of the company’s stock.

Digital Turbine, Inc engages in the innovation of media and mobile communications which helps to deliver an end-to-end platform solution for mobile operators, application developers, device original equipment manufacturers (OEM), and other third parties. It operates through the Media Distribution segment, which consists of products and services that simplify the discovery and delivery of mobile applications and content media for consumers.

