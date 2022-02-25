Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Decreases Position in HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its holdings in shares of HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM – Get Rating) by 0.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,424,525 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 619 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in HealthStream were worth $40,713,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its stake in HealthStream by 2.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 970,692 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,121,000 after purchasing an additional 19,325 shares during the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC increased its position in HealthStream by 31.9% during the third quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 789,332 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,559,000 after buying an additional 191,001 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in HealthStream by 28.1% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 614,946 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,182,000 after buying an additional 134,828 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its position in HealthStream by 3.4% during the second quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 537,105 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,007,000 after buying an additional 17,725 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in HealthStream by 1.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 470,530 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,447,000 after buying an additional 4,995 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.25% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on HSTM. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on HealthStream from $29.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered HealthStream from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

NASDAQ:HSTM opened at $19.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $614.51 million, a P/E ratio of 84.66, a PEG ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.44. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.68. HealthStream, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.51 and a 12-month high of $31.11.

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 20th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. HealthStream had a return on equity of 2.11% and a net margin of 2.81%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. On average, analysts expect that HealthStream, Inc. will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HealthStream Company Profile (Get Rating)

HealthStream, Inc engages in the provision of services to healthcare organizations. It operates through the following segments: Workforce Solutions and Provider Solutions. The Workforce Solutions segment offers training, certification, assessment, development, and scheduling needs of the healthcare workforce.

