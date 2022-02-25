Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $37.45 Million Holdings in Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its holdings in Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 665,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,450 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Westamerica Bancorporation were worth $37,453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Westamerica Bancorporation by 0.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,954,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $222,470,000 after buying an additional 24,868 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Westamerica Bancorporation by 2.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,570,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $207,225,000 after buying an additional 73,590 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Westamerica Bancorporation by 1.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,079,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $178,676,000 after buying an additional 56,481 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Westamerica Bancorporation by 3.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,093,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,456,000 after buying an additional 37,939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Westamerica Bancorporation by 0.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 468,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,339,000 after buying an additional 2,221 shares in the last quarter. 75.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WABC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Westamerica Bancorporation in a research note on Friday, January 21st. TheStreet raised Westamerica Bancorporation from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Westamerica Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th.

Shares of WABC stock opened at $57.54 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $58.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.02. Westamerica Bancorporation has a 12 month low of $53.24 and a 12 month high of $66.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.87 and a beta of 0.63.

Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.01). Westamerica Bancorporation had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 39.90%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Westamerica Bancorporation will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. Westamerica Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.17%.

In other news, SVP George S. Ensinger sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.60, for a total transaction of $58,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Westamerica Bancorporation operates as a bank holding company. It provides range of banking services to individual and corporate customers in Northern and Central California. It offers loans and lines of credit, online services, mobile banking, checking, savings, credit cards, cash management, overdraft services, merchant services, professional banking, bank owned property, preventing business loans, payroll services, and trust services.

