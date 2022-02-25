Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Lowers Position in German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its stake in German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 979,752 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,620 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in German American Bancorp were worth $37,849,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GABC. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in German American Bancorp by 1.1% during the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 24,199 shares of the bank’s stock worth $935,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in German American Bancorp by 5.3% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,493 shares of the bank’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in German American Bancorp by 2.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,190 shares of the bank’s stock worth $677,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in German American Bancorp during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its stake in German American Bancorp by 11.1% during the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 9,727 shares of the bank’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 974 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.03% of the company’s stock.

Get German American Bancorp alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of German American Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th.

Shares of GABC stock opened at $38.77 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.19 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $39.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. German American Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.30 and a twelve month high of $51.11.

German American Bancorp (NASDAQ:GABC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The bank reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.73. German American Bancorp had a net margin of 36.61% and a return on equity of 13.17%. As a group, research analysts forecast that German American Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 9th. This is an increase from German American Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. German American Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 28.93%.

In other news, Director Thomas W. Seger bought 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $36.93 per share, for a total transaction of $295,440.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders bought 8,106 shares of company stock valued at $299,718 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

About German American Bancorp (Get Rating)

German American Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in owning a trust, brokerage, and financial planning through German American Financial Advisors & Trust Co, and German American Insurance, Inc It operates through the following business segments: Core Banking, Wealth Management Services, Insurance Operations, and Other.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GABC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for German American Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for German American Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.