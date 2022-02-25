Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 373,072 Shares of ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its holdings in shares of ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,442,719 shares of the company’s stock after selling 373,072 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in ProPetro were worth $38,431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PUMP. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ProPetro by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,548,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,499,000 after purchasing an additional 1,394,973 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of ProPetro by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,478,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,389,000 after purchasing an additional 668,630 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of ProPetro by 250.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 681,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,244,000 after purchasing an additional 486,926 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ProPetro by 518.8% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 402,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,689,000 after purchasing an additional 337,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in ProPetro by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,566,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,674,000 after acquiring an additional 296,969 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.02% of the company’s stock.

Get ProPetro alerts:

Shares of ProPetro stock opened at $11.94 on Friday. ProPetro Holding Corp. has a 12-month low of $6.39 and a 12-month high of $13.99. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.51 and a beta of 3.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.24 and its 200-day moving average is $9.03.

ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.19). ProPetro had a negative return on equity of 5.49% and a negative net margin of 9.97%. The company had revenue of $246.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.13) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that ProPetro Holding Corp. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on PUMP shares. Zacks Investment Research cut ProPetro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. R. F. Lafferty boosted their target price on ProPetro from $11.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

In other news, Director Spencer D. Armour III sold 32,931 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.86, for a total transaction of $357,630.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

ProPetro Profile (Get Rating)

ProPetro Holding Corp. is an oilfield services company that engages in the provision of hydraulic fracturing and other complementary services. It operates through the following segments: Hydraulic Fracturing, Cementing, Coil Tubing, Flowback, and Drilling. The Hydraulic Fracturing segment intends to optimize hydrocarbon flow paths during the completion phase of horizontal shale wellbores.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PUMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ProPetro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProPetro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.