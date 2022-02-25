Dingdong (Cayman) (NYSE:DDL) Shares Down 11.4%

Shares of Dingdong (Cayman) Limited (NYSE:DDL – Get Rating) dropped 11.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $5.05 and last traded at $5.07. Approximately 6,942 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 607,430 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.72.

DDL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Dingdong (Cayman) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Dingdong (Cayman) in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.17.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Dingdong (Cayman) (NYSE:DDL – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported ($4.79) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($5.84) by $1.05. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Dingdong will post -3.3 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DDL. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Dingdong (Cayman) in the third quarter worth $32,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Dingdong (Cayman) in the second quarter worth $38,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Dingdong (Cayman) during the fourth quarter valued at $191,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Dingdong (Cayman) during the second quarter valued at $402,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dingdong (Cayman) by 8,965.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 33,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 32,905 shares in the last quarter. 10.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dingdong (Cayman) Limited operates an e-commerce company in China. It offers vegetables, meat and eggs, fruits, and seafood products, as well as ready-to-eat, ready-to-cook, and ready-to-heat products; and dairy and bakery products, oil and seasonings, prepared meals, rice, noodles and other wheaten products, pre-packaged foods, drinks and liquor, flowers and green plants, and home care and personal care products.

