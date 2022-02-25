Doc.com Token (MTC) Price Hits $0.0035

Doc.com Token (CURRENCY:MTC) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on February 25th. One Doc.com Token coin can now be bought for about $0.0035 or 0.00000030 BTC on popular exchanges. Doc.com Token has a total market capitalization of $2.69 million and $192,153.00 worth of Doc.com Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Doc.com Token has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002542 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002541 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.88 or 0.00035243 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $42.87 or 0.00108874 BTC.

Doc.com Token Profile

Doc.com Token (MTC) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2018. Doc.com Token’s total supply is 783,285,021 coins and its circulating supply is 760,594,391 coins. The Reddit community for Doc.com Token is /r/Docademic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Doc.com Token’s official Twitter account is @Docademic . Doc.com Token’s official website is mtc.docademic.com . Doc.com Token’s official message board is cryptomaa.com/coin/MTC

According to CryptoCompare, “The DOCADEMIC PLATFORM is a single globally-sourced healthcare service platform for the public that begins with free Human Doctor-AI assisted Video Telemedicine service (Docademic App) already in use in 20 countries by thousands of users and an associated suite of AI assisted tools and social network for the medical community (Docademic for Doctors). Combined, these produce the highest level of free basic quality healthcare allowing any individual to access the benefits and knowledge of healthcare. A universal native Token: the Medical Token Currency, MTC is the fuel that will power all services DOCADEMIC provides. “

