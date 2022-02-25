Dollar General (NYSE:DG) Upgraded by Wells Fargo & Company to Overweight

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has a $220.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 15.30% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Dollar General in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley downgraded Dollar General from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $250.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Dollar General from $254.00 to $251.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial initiated coverage on Dollar General in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $228.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $239.89.

DG stock opened at $190.80 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $44.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.56. Dollar General has a twelve month low of $173.50 and a twelve month high of $240.14. The business’s fifty day moving average is $214.42 and its 200-day moving average is $219.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.07. Dollar General had a net margin of 7.19% and a return on equity of 38.74%. The firm had revenue of $8.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.31 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Dollar General will post 10.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dollar General announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, December 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 3.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CEO Todd J. Vasos sold 337,456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.97, for a total value of $74,567,652.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Patricia Filikrushel sold 876 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.34, for a total value of $194,769.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 367,744 shares of company stock valued at $81,330,122. 0.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dollar General by 335.7% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in Dollar General in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Dollar General in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. 90.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

