Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.950-$4.250 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.120. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Dominion Energy also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $1.100-$1.250 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:D opened at $77.16 on Friday. Dominion Energy has a 1 year low of $67.85 and a 1 year high of $81.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $78.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.75.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.01). Dominion Energy had a net margin of 23.55% and a return on equity of 12.81%. The business had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Dominion Energy will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This is a positive change from Dominion Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.32%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on D shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Dominion Energy from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 13th. TheStreet upgraded Dominion Energy from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dominion Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. UBS Group raised Dominion Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $81.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on Dominion Energy from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $83.78.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 19.5% during the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 7,329 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $535,000 after buying an additional 1,196 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 4,947 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $435,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 28,674 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,253,000 after buying an additional 4,809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 156,721 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,229,000 after buying an additional 20,586 shares in the last quarter. 67.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.

