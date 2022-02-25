Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $1.25 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Dorman Products in a report released on Tuesday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Jordan now anticipates that the auto parts company will earn $1.25 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.26. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Dorman Products’ Q2 2022 earnings at $1.29 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.46 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.48 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.48 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.33 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.37 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.58 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.60 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.88 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also commented on DORM. Barrington Research raised Dorman Products from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dorman Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

NASDAQ DORM opened at $92.10 on Thursday. Dorman Products has a 1-year low of $88.43 and a 1-year high of $122.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $100.05 and a 200-day moving average of $102.15. The firm has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of 22.14 and a beta of 0.80.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The auto parts company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.02). Dorman Products had a return on equity of 16.36% and a net margin of 10.69%. The business had revenue of $398.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $367.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share. Dorman Products’s quarterly revenue was up 32.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DORM. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in Dorman Products by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,907 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group grew its position in Dorman Products by 0.4% in the third quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 28,093 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,696,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Dorman Products by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 5,719 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $670,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. grew its position in Dorman Products by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 2,295 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in Dorman Products by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,827 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. 80.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dorman Products, Inc engages in the supply of automotive replacement parts, fasteners, and service line products for the automotive aftermarket. Its products comprise of power-train, automotive body, chassis, and hardware. The company was founded by Steven L. Berman and Richard N. Berman in October 1978 and is headquartered in Colmar, PA.

