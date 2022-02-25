Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW) Reaches New 1-Year Low After Analyst Downgrade

Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday after Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on the stock from $56.00 to $50.00. The company traded as low as $34.24 and last traded at $34.49, with a volume of 1414 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.43.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PLOW. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in Douglas Dynamics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Douglas Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Douglas Dynamics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $111,000. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Douglas Dynamics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Douglas Dynamics by 457.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,435 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 3,640 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.55% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.25. The company has a market cap of $811.46 million, a PE ratio of 20.26 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.84.

Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 20th. The auto parts company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.02). Douglas Dynamics had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 21.07%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Douglas Dynamics, Inc. will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. This is a boost from Douglas Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Douglas Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.67%.

Douglas Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of commercial work truck attachments and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Work Truck Attachments and Work Truck Solutions. The Work Truck Attachments segments include manufactured snow and ice control attachments sold under FISHER, HENDERSON, SNOWEX and WESTERN brands.

