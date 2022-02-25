Drax Group (LON:DRX) Sets New 52-Week High Following Dividend Announcement

Drax Group plc (LON:DRX – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Friday after the company announced a dividend. The company traded as high as GBX 643.50 ($8.75) and last traded at GBX 641 ($8.72), with a volume of 58529 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 625.50 ($8.51).

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 28th will be issued a dividend of GBX 11.30 ($0.15) per share. This represents a yield of 1.79%. This is a positive change from Drax Group’s previous dividend of $7.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. Drax Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -0.88%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup lowered shares of Drax Group to a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 651 ($8.85) price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Drax Group from GBX 650 ($8.84) to GBX 700 ($9.52) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Drax Group from GBX 750 ($10.20) to GBX 925 ($12.58) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Drax Group from GBX 960 ($13.06) to GBX 980 ($13.33) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 701.83 ($9.54).

The firm has a market cap of £2.58 billion and a P/E ratio of -32.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 605.01 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 532.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.43, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

In other Drax Group news, insider Will Gardiner sold 16,667 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 595 ($8.09), for a total transaction of £99,168.65 ($134,868.29).

Drax Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and supply of electricity in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Generation, Customers, and, Pellet Production. It produces low carbon and renewable electricity; and provides system support services to the electricity grid.

