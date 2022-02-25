Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DRETF) Price Target Raised to C$29.00

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DRETF – Get Rating) had its target price upped by TD Securities from C$27.00 to C$29.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from C$26.50 to C$27.25 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from C$24.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from C$25.50 to C$26.50 in a research report on Tuesday. National Bankshares lowered shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust to a hold rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Desjardins raised shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $27.28.

OTCMKTS DRETF opened at $20.09 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.63. Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $16.00 and a 12-month high of $20.28.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.0656 per share. This represents a yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th.

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust engages in owning, acquiring, leasing and managing central business district and suburban office properties. It operates through the following segments: Calgary, Toronto Downtown, Mississauga and North York, Ottawa and Montreal and Other Markets. The company was founded on May 9, 2003 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

