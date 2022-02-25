Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.31 EPS

Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The oil and gas company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.31), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Dril-Quip had a negative net margin of 22.82% and a negative return on equity of 5.11%. The company had revenue of $77.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.12) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Dril-Quip stock traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $27.15. 1,884 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 351,446. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $960.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.75 and a beta of 1.12. Dril-Quip has a 1 year low of $18.17 and a 1 year high of $40.62.

DRQ has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays cut their price target on Dril-Quip from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Dril-Quip in a research note on Sunday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Dril-Quip has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.56.

In other news, VP James C. Webster sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.92, for a total value of $104,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Terence Bartlett Jupp sold 1,270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.21, for a total value of $28,206.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dril-Quip by 38.6% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 73,833 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,453,000 after buying an additional 20,580 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Dril-Quip by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,955,227 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $117,198,000 after purchasing an additional 326,264 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dril-Quip in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Dril-Quip by 131.3% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 147,138 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,896,000 after purchasing an additional 83,517 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Dril-Quip by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 49,086 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $966,000 after buying an additional 1,162 shares in the last quarter.

Dril-Quip announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 23rd that permits the company to buyback $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the oil and gas company to reacquire up to 11.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Dril-Quip, Inc designs, manufactures, sells and services engineered offshore drilling and production equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: Western Hemisphere, Eastern Hemisphere, and Asia-Pacific. Its products include specialty casing connectors, mudline suspension equipment, downhole tools, capital drilling equipment, control systems, and dry tree systems.

