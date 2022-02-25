DuckDaoDime Price Down 10.7% Over Last 7 Days (DDIM)

DuckDaoDime (CURRENCY:DDIM) traded up 1.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 25th. During the last week, DuckDaoDime has traded 10.7% lower against the dollar. DuckDaoDime has a market cap of $9.26 million and $286,434.00 worth of DuckDaoDime was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DuckDaoDime coin can now be bought for approximately $8.93 or 0.00023010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002579 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001883 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.41 or 0.00042298 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,678.11 or 0.06903765 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $38,754.85 or 0.99904355 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.15 or 0.00044206 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00003135 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.59 or 0.00047910 BTC.

DuckDaoDime Coin Profile

DuckDaoDime was first traded on August 10th, 2020. DuckDaoDime’s total supply is 1,472,092 coins and its circulating supply is 1,037,793 coins. The official website for DuckDaoDime is duckdao.io . DuckDaoDime’s official Twitter account is @dao_duck and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DuckDAO is a decentralized incubator designed to help promising projects achieve their full potential by leveraging the investment power and buzz making potential of its community. “

Buying and Selling DuckDaoDime

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DuckDaoDime directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DuckDaoDime should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DuckDaoDime using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

