Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO) Expected to Post FY2022 Earnings of $3.35 Per Share

Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Truist Financial cut their FY2022 EPS estimates for Ducommun in a report released on Wednesday, February 23rd. Truist Financial analyst M. Ciarmoli now anticipates that the aerospace company will earn $3.35 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $3.42. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Ducommun’s FY2023 earnings at $3.95 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ducommun from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th.

Shares of DCO opened at $48.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $578.27 million, a P/E ratio of 17.20 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.09. Ducommun has a 12 month low of $40.82 and a 12 month high of $65.40.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DCO. Acuitas Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ducommun during the second quarter valued at about $1,359,000. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ducommun during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ducommun by 6.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 190,555 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $10,396,000 after purchasing an additional 11,632 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Ducommun by 19.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 397,112 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $21,666,000 after purchasing an additional 64,898 shares during the period. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ducommun during the second quarter valued at about $2,090,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.32% of the company’s stock.

Ducommun, Inc engages in the provision of engineering and manufacturing services to the aerospace, defence, industrial, and medical industries. It operates through the Electronic Systems and Structural Systems business segment. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic and electromechanical products used in worldwide technology-driven markets.

