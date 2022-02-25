Durable Capital Partners Lp Buys 82,440 Shares of Duolingo Inc (NYSE:DUOL) Stock

Duolingo Inc (NYSE:DUOL – Get Rating) major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp purchased 82,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $86.57 per share, with a total value of $7,136,830.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Durable Capital Partners Lp also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Friday, February 18th, Durable Capital Partners Lp purchased 29,629 shares of Duolingo stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $90.36 per share, with a total value of $2,677,276.44.
  • On Monday, February 7th, Durable Capital Partners Lp purchased 1,020 shares of Duolingo stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $90.80 per share, with a total value of $92,616.00.
  • On Thursday, February 3rd, Durable Capital Partners Lp purchased 184,519 shares of Duolingo stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $85.72 per share, with a total value of $15,816,968.68.
  • On Tuesday, February 1st, Durable Capital Partners Lp purchased 12,200 shares of Duolingo stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $97.01 per share, with a total value of $1,183,522.00.
  • On Friday, January 28th, Durable Capital Partners Lp purchased 32,491 shares of Duolingo stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $90.51 per share, with a total value of $2,940,760.41.
  • On Wednesday, January 26th, Durable Capital Partners Lp bought 6,050 shares of Duolingo stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $91.88 per share, with a total value of $555,874.00.
  • On Monday, January 24th, Durable Capital Partners Lp bought 67,853 shares of Duolingo stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $87.40 per share, with a total value of $5,930,352.20.
  • On Friday, January 14th, Durable Capital Partners Lp bought 32,700 shares of Duolingo stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $91.62 per share, with a total value of $2,995,974.00.
  • On Wednesday, January 12th, Durable Capital Partners Lp bought 38,484 shares of Duolingo stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $103.82 per share, with a total value of $3,995,408.88.
  • On Monday, January 10th, Durable Capital Partners Lp bought 40,852 shares of Duolingo stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $100.85 per share, with a total value of $4,119,924.20.

Shares of DUOL opened at $85.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 6.05 and a current ratio of 6.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $96.92 and a 200-day moving average of $130.14. Duolingo Inc has a one year low of $78.05 and a one year high of $204.99.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DUOL. Evercore ISI raised Duolingo from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Duolingo from $182.00 to $137.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Duolingo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Duolingo from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Duolingo from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $161.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DUOL. KPCB DGF Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Duolingo in the 3rd quarter valued at about $430,353,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Duolingo in the 3rd quarter valued at about $210,522,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Duolingo in the 3rd quarter valued at about $147,150,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Duolingo in the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,484,000. Finally, Temasek Holdings Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Duolingo in the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,908,000. Institutional investors own 34.73% of the company’s stock.

About Duolingo (Get Rating)

Duolingo Inc provides mobile language learning platform. Duolingo Inc is based in PITTSBURGH.

