DXdao 1-Day Volume Tops $210,452.00 (DXD)

DXdao (CURRENCY:DXD) traded 5.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 25th. One DXdao coin can now be bought for about $473.32 or 0.01217279 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. DXdao has a market capitalization of $23.34 million and approximately $210,452.00 worth of DXdao was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, DXdao has traded down 3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000394 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $111.26 or 0.00286122 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000103 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0848 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00004743 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000618 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003084 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded up 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000047 BTC.

About DXdao

DXD is a coin. It was first traded on May 6th, 2020. DXdao’s total supply is 148,977 coins and its circulating supply is 49,320 coins. The official message board for DXdao is daotalk.org/c/daos/dx-dao/15 . DXdao’s official website is dxdao.eth.link . DXdao’s official Twitter account is @Dxdao_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DXdao is a collective that builds and governs decentralized products and services. Its current product suite features Omen, a prediction market; Swapr, a governance-enabled AMM; Mesa, a front-running resistant DEX; and Rails, a Layer 2 payment portal. DXdao uses a reputation-based governance system; meaning that voting power is non-transferrable and cannot be bought. DXD is an ERC20 token that powers the DXdao ecosystem and has a claim on a share of all revenue from DXdao products. DXdao is fully on-chain and minimizes its reliance on third-parties, controlling its products through ENS, and managing the treasury through binding, on-chain votes. DXdao aims to bring decentralization to DeFi and build resilient financial services for the world. Whitepaper”

Buying and Selling DXdao

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DXdao directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DXdao should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DXdao using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

