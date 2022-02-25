Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) Receives $111.43 Average PT from Brokerages

Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $111.43.

Several analysts recently weighed in on DY shares. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Dycom Industries from $110.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Dycom Industries from $86.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Dycom Industries from $104.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Dycom Industries from $85.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Dycom Industries from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th.

Get Dycom Industries alerts:

Shares of NYSE DY traded down $2.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $89.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 226,444. The firm has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.21 and a beta of 1.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $90.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.67. Dycom Industries has a 1-year low of $62.88 and a 1-year high of $105.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a current ratio of 3.69.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The construction company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $854.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $815.89 million. Dycom Industries had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 5.47%. Dycom Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Dycom Industries will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DY. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Dycom Industries in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dycom Industries in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of Dycom Industries in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Dycom Industries by 28.3% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,989 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Dycom Industries in the fourth quarter worth approximately $214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.06% of the company’s stock.

About Dycom Industries (Get Rating)

Dycom Industries, Inc provides contracting services throughout the United States. Its services include engineering, construction, maintenance and installation services to telecommunications providers, underground facility locating services to various utilities, including other construction and maintenance services to electric and gas utilities, and others.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dycom Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dycom Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.