e-Money Achieves Market Cap of $19.96 Million (NGM)

e-Money (CURRENCY:NGM) traded up 7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on February 25th. One e-Money coin can currently be purchased for about $1.01 or 0.00002565 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, e-Money has traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar. e-Money has a total market cap of $19.96 million and $779,447.00 worth of e-Money was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002541 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001814 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.51 or 0.00041942 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,708.41 or 0.06878751 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $39,311.97 or 0.99843563 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.23 or 0.00043769 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00003107 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.87 or 0.00047922 BTC.

e-Money Profile

e-Money’s total supply is 102,993,397 coins and its circulating supply is 19,760,286 coins. e-Money’s official Twitter account is @emoney_com

According to CryptoCompare, “e-Money is an electronic payment system and a store of value. It’s designed to be fast, frictionless, global money: an upgrade for banking services that reflects the increasingly interconnected world. e-Money knows no borders. Its promise is a cheaper and more user-friendly experience for global citizens, local businesses, international companies and NGOs alike. The currency-backed stablecoins which are so important to the project are an innovation on collateralised stablecoins, and they’re fully backed by bank deposits and government bonds. “

Buying and Selling e-Money

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as e-Money directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire e-Money should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase e-Money using one of the exchanges listed above.

