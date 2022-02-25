E.On (OTCMKTS:EONGY) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

E.On (OTCMKTS:EONGY – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “E.ON AG is the world’s largest investor-owned energy service provider with operations in the following businesses: energy, chemicals, real estate, oil, telecommunications, distribution/logistics, aluminum and silicon wafers. “
EONGY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Citigroup lowered E.On from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut E.On from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on E.On from €11.25 ($12.78) to €12.00 ($13.64) in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of E.On in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut E.On from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, E.On has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.67.
About E.On
E.ON SE engages in the provision of energy solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Energy Networks, Customer Solutions, Renewables, Non-Core Business, and Corporate Functions/Other. The Energy Networks segment deals with power and gas distribution networks and related activities.
