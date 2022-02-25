E.On Se (OTCMKTS:EONGY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

E.On Se (OTCMKTS:EONGY – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.67.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on EONGY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded E.On from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of E.On in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded E.On from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on E.On from €11.25 ($12.78) to €12.00 ($13.64) in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of E.On in a research report on Monday, November 29th.

Shares of OTCMKTS EONGY opened at $12.99 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.09. The firm has a market cap of $33.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.49. E.On has a 52 week low of $9.91 and a 52 week high of $14.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92.

E.ON SE engages in the provision of energy solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Energy Networks, Customer Solutions, Renewables, Non-Core Business, and Corporate Functions/Other. The Energy Networks segment deals with power and gas distribution networks and related activities.

