E3 Metals (CVE:ETMC) Hits New 12-Month Low at $2.05

E3 Metals Corp. (CVE:ETMC – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$2.05 and last traded at C$2.05, with a volume of 135101 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$2.15.
The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$2.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$2.28. The company has a quick ratio of 23.10, a current ratio of 23.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market cap of C$117.21 million and a PE ratio of -21.46.
E3 Metals Company Profile (CVE:ETMC)
