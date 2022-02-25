E3 Metals (CVE:ETMC) Hits New 12-Month Low at $2.05

E3 Metals Corp. (CVE:ETMC – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$2.05 and last traded at C$2.05, with a volume of 135101 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$2.15.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$2.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$2.28. The company has a quick ratio of 23.10, a current ratio of 23.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market cap of C$117.21 million and a PE ratio of -21.46.

E3 Metals Company Profile (CVE:ETMC)

E3 Metals Corp, a resources company, acquires and explores for mineral properties. It owns a 100% interest in the Alberta petro-lithium project comprising 80 mine and mineral permits covering an area of 570,358 hectares located in Alberta. The company is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

