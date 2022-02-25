Eagle Capital Management LLC Has $4.89 Million Stock Holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Eagle Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,455 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 81 shares during the quarter. Ecolab makes up 1.3% of Eagle Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Eagle Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $4,893,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mariner LLC increased its position in Ecolab by 5.9% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 47,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,993,000 after buying an additional 2,681 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in Ecolab by 9.5% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 155,520 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,444,000 after buying an additional 13,549 shares during the last quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC increased its position in Ecolab by 4.4% during the third quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC now owns 24,009 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,009,000 after buying an additional 1,021 shares during the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ecolab during the second quarter worth $14,865,000. Finally, Madison Asset Management LLC increased its position in Ecolab by 2.4% during the third quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 26,487 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,526,000 after buying an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. 74.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ecolab alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Ecolab from $216.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Ecolab in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a $235.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Ecolab from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Boenning Scattergood cut shares of Ecolab from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Ecolab from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $245.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ecolab currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $213.54.

Shares of NYSE ECL traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $176.05. The company had a trading volume of 2,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,488,682. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $205.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $217.64. Ecolab Inc. has a 12 month low of $169.06 and a 12 month high of $238.93. The firm has a market cap of $50.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.00, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.08.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The basic materials company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.36 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 19.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is 52.17%.

In other Ecolab news, Director Jeffrey M. Ettinger purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $179.39 per share, for a total transaction of $896,950.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 13,819 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.37, for a total transaction of $3,142,026.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ecolab Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ECL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.