Eagle Capital Management LLC Raises Stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Eagle Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 34,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Eagle Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $3,510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 31,582,362 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,196,349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037,882 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,297,770 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,465,009,000 after purchasing an additional 995,353 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,482,487 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,367,797,000 after purchasing an additional 1,859,425 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,132,205 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $825,012,000 after purchasing an additional 146,893 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,253,880 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $634,456,000 after purchasing an additional 223,476 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

In other Chevron news, VP Colin E. Parfitt sold 15,500 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.91, for a total transaction of $2,060,105.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 26,250 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.26, for a total value of $2,999,325.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 661,365 shares of company stock worth $87,600,457. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CVX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays increased their price target on Chevron from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Chevron from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. UBS Group upgraded Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, November 15th. Bank of America raised their target price on Chevron from $154.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Truist Financial cut Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $167.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, January 31st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.13.

Shares of NYSE CVX traded up $2.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $137.00. 151,360 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,358,917. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $92.86 and a twelve month high of $139.44. The company has a market cap of $264.09 billion, a PE ratio of 16.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $127.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.30.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.13 by ($0.57). Chevron had a return on equity of 11.62% and a net margin of 9.62%. The business had revenue of $48.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.22 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS. Chevron’s revenue was up 91.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 11.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $1.42 per share. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.15%. Chevron’s payout ratio is 69.78%.

Chevron Profile (Get Rating)

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.