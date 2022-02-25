Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECC) Shares Sold by National Asset Management Inc.

National Asset Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECC – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 49,994 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 3,682 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Eagle Point Credit were worth $681,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ECC. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Eagle Point Credit by 281.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 226,696 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,072,000 after purchasing an additional 167,290 shares during the period. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eagle Point Credit by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC now owns 598,506 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $8,152,000 after acquiring an additional 65,300 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eagle Point Credit by 70.0% during the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 85,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,158,000 after acquiring an additional 35,000 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Eagle Point Credit by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 58,374 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $791,000 after acquiring an additional 11,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Eagle Point Credit during the 3rd quarter worth $158,000. Institutional investors own 27.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Eagle Point Credit alerts:

ECC opened at $13.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $450.06 million, a PE ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.16. Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.57 and a fifty-two week high of $15.54.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. Eagle Point Credit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.40%.

In other news, insider Oa Eagle Group Investors, Llc sold 241,366 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.03, for a total transaction of $3,386,364.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 679,142 shares of company stock valued at $9,586,877. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Point Credit Profile (Get Rating)

Eagle Point Credit Co, Inc is a closed-end investment company. Its investment objective is to generate high current income, and generate capital appreciation by investing primarily in equity and junior debt tranches of CLOs. The company was founded on March 24, 2014 and is headquartered in Greenwich, CT.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ECC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Point Credit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Point Credit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.