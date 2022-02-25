EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC Purchases 500 Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC raised its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 21,680 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $1,755,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC lifted its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 2.7% in the third quarter. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC now owns 77,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,240,000 after acquiring an additional 2,028 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 12.6% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 45,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,059,000 after acquiring an additional 5,156 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 83,605.6% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 30,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,661,000 after acquiring an additional 30,098 shares during the period. Insight Folios Inc bought a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the third quarter worth about $372,000. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 15.9% in the third quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 13,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,069,000 after buying an additional 1,805 shares during the period. 71.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Lisa Manzone sold 34,072 shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.11, for a total value of $3,308,731.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lawrence Erik Kurzius sold 8,400 shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total value of $823,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 172,442 shares of company stock valued at $17,127,439. Company insiders own 13.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MKC opened at $94.12 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.18 billion, a PE ratio of 33.61, a P/E/G ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 0.46. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.31. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $77.85 and a 1-year high of $103.76.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 11.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This is a boost from McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.86%.

MKC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Argus raised McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded McCormick & Company, Incorporated from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.80.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Company Profile (Get Rating)

McCormick & Co, Inc engages in the manufacture, market and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers and foodservice businesses. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment operates by selling to retail channels, including grocery, mass merchandise, warehouse clubs, discount and drug stores, and e-commerce through the following brands: McCormick, Lawry’s, Zatarain’s, Simply Asia, Thai Kitchen, Ducros, Vahine, Schwartz, Club House, Kamis, Kohinoor and DaQiao.

