EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC Raises Stock Position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC grew its position in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the period. Eaton makes up approximately 1.7% of EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $6,788,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ETN. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 65,311 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,752,000 after acquiring an additional 1,937 shares during the last quarter. First American Bank lifted its stake in Eaton by 1.3% in the third quarter. First American Bank now owns 51,186 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,643,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Eaton by 1.7% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,363,253 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $498,367,000 after acquiring an additional 57,700 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division raised its stake in shares of Eaton by 1.4% during the third quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 61,951 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,250,000 after acquiring an additional 856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intersect Capital LLC grew its holdings in Eaton by 22.1% in the third quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 2,131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.41% of the company’s stock.

In other Eaton news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 3,250 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.61, for a total transaction of $551,232.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Sandra Pianalto purchased 243 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $151.58 per share, with a total value of $36,833.94. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ETN shares. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Eaton from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Eaton from $184.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on shares of Eaton from $196.00 to $194.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Eaton from $170.00 to $162.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.89.

ETN stock opened at $150.31 on Friday. Eaton Co. plc has a one year low of $128.58 and a one year high of $175.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.91 billion, a PE ratio of 28.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a fifty day moving average of $161.77 and a 200-day moving average of $163.43.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.01. Eaton had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 16.90%. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.28 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a $0.81 dividend. This is a boost from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.93%.

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segments engage in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

